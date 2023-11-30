Portugal's outstanding success: the country managed to live on renewable energy for six days in a row

Portugal was recently able to power the entire country with exclusively renewable energy, and it lasted for six consecutive days. How was this accomplished?

On Friday, October 27, Portugal's largest energy company, Redes Energéticas Nacionais, announced that optimal wind and wave conditions were solely responsible for generating all of the country's energy. These favorable conditions were originally expected to last just one day, but they persisted for the next five days, with Portugal's power grid exporting renewable energy to neighboring Spain during some periods.

A total of 149 hours of renewable electricity were generated during this time, of which 95 hours went to Spain. This marked an unprecedented achievement in the sustainable use of energy.

Reasons for success and plans

Such success in Portugal can be attributed to its proactive approach to renewable energy deployment. In 2016, the country set a visionary goal by committing to achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050: the country made this announcement several years ahead of the European Union's collective initiative.

Notably, Portugal closed its last coal-fired power plants in 2022, turning the fossil fuel into a temporary reserve for on-demand power. The focus is now shifting to minimizing reliance on gas: the country's leaders aim to completely eliminate its production by 2040, as it currently accounts for 21% of electricity consumption between January and October.

Portugal's strategy to decarbonize the energy system involves a multi-faceted approach. Instead of relying solely on a single renewable source, the country is emphasizing diversification. The aim is to make wind, water, and solar energy complementary and more efficient.