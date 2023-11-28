Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Lagoa, Portugal

Lagoa e Carvoeiro
33
Estombar e Parchal
4
39 properties total found
1 room apartment with terrace, with stove, with вид на море in Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 room apartment with terrace, with stove, with вид на море
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 10/11
This is a fabulous apartment with spectacular sea views across the bay of Vale de Centianes.…
€260,000
1 room Duplex with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Carvoeiro, Portugal
1 room Duplex with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
2-storey 1-bedroom apartment in the elite complex Gramacho Residences . The apartment has 1 …
€259,250
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 216 m²
Amazing Villa, located in the heart of Carvoeiro. Within short distance of the most beautif…
€1,75M
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Contemporary style villa recently built to the highest of standards with all of the latest t…
€1,70M
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Single-storey villa, 5 minutes away from the center of Carvoeiro village and its beaches, wi…
€1,50M
Villa 3 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
LUXURY VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS! Detached 3 bedroom villa located on a high position with stun…
€2,00M
Villa 5 room villa in Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 398 m²
Seaside Property near Marinha and Albandeira beaches, highly attractive. With a privileged l…
€5,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
Recently renovated single storey villa, in the middle of vineyards, which offers a unique se…
€1,28M
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
Recently renovated single storey villa, in the middle of vineyards, which offers a unique se…
€1,75M
Villa 5 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 327 m²
Luxurious modern villa built in 2022 in a residential area in Carvoeiro. The property featu…
€2,60M
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Detached single storey villa under renovation between Lagoa and Carvoeiro with easy access t…
€1,80M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
New apartment for sale in Lagoa, in the Algarve region of Portugal, in a completely private …
€395,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Carvoeiro, Portugal
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K This development is located in Lagoa, within one of the ma…
€455,000
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
4 bedroom villa, located in a quiet area within walking distance of the centre of Carvoeiro …
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Beautiful villa located in Carvoeiro, within a short distance from the town centre. This pr…
€1,20M
2 room apartment in Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Semi-contemporary style apartment, overlooking the pool and the Monchique mountains, set in …
€299,999
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lagoa, Portugal
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lagoa, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 86 m²
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program! 2 bedroom villa located in Lagoa -…
€400,000
Villa 3 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
An excellent investment opportunity in a prime location. This spacious single storey villa…
€1,15M
3 room house in Lagoa, Portugal
3 room house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Semi-detached villa under construction, located in Estômbar, within walking distance of Ferr…
€430,000
Villa 4 room villa in Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
New 4 bedroom villa with pool, located in Estômbar, within walking distance of Ferragudo and…
€530,000
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
4 bedroom villa inserted on a 5820m2 plot, located within walking distance of the centre of …
€995,000
1 room apartment in Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
1 bedroom flat located in the centre of Lagoa, close to all types of services and commerce. …
€125,000
Villa 5 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 200 m²
A wonderful, contemporary-style, 3 storey villa composed of a basement, a ground floor and a…
€2,26M
Villa 3 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Traditional villa in the centre of Carvoeiro. The villa consists of just one floor with a l…
€800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Excellent investment opportunity in a prime location. A contemporary style villa with amazin…
€1,80M
Villa 4 room villa in Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Great farmhouse, located close to the Pestana Golf courses and within walking distance of La…
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa in Parchal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Parchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Fantastic villa situated in Bela Vista Parchal. Composed of three bedrooms, all with built …
€590,000
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Excellent contemporary villa currently under construction, composed of a basement, ground fl…
Price on request
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
New apartment with 2 bedrooms 99 sq.m. and & nbsp; terrace to the One Porches residential co…
€297,250
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
The apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a ba…
€500,000
