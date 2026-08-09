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Residential properties for sale in Lagoa, Portugal

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Lagoa e Carvoeiro
61
Carvoeiro
37
Estombar e Parchal
20
Estombar
17
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120 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 340 m²
House worthy of a work of art, sea view in Carvoeiro – Lagoa Unique 5 bedroom Moroccan-style…
$2,84M
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4 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 225 m²
Presenting a contemporary, elegant, recently constructed villa with beautiful sea views. The…
$2,66M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ferragudo, Portugal
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Townhouse in modern style, located in a quiet area, a short walk from Ferragudu, beaches and…
$393,006
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom apartment in Estombar, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Quinta Heights: The New Luxury Development in the Algarve We are pleased to introduce Quinta…
$1,76M
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2 bedroom apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
The apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 82 sq.m, completely new, with parking and a ba…
$577,950
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
This exclusive, small-scale residential complex is located in popular Carvoeiro, central Alg…
$498,185
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3 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Villa 3 +1 with pool – Carvoeiro – Lagoa Magnificent villa that combines the charm of tradit…
$2,71M
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1 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
This exceptional new development offers a range of 1 to 4-bedroom residences. Its striking a…
$981,131
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2 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Magnificent apartment inserted in a luxury gated community, quiet area, within walking dista…
$614,512
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2 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Thisexceptional new development offers a range of 1 to 4-bedroom residences. Its striking ar…
$1,20M
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4 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Villa T4, Carvoeiro, Algarve. Come and explore this traditional house in a residential area …
$797,684
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
New villa with 2 bedrooms, total area of 109 sq.m., parking, garden and terrace, in the comp…
$450,801
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3 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Magnificent apartment inserted in a luxury gated community, quiet area, within walking dista…
$779,957
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1 bedroom apartment in Estombar, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Quinta Heights: The New Luxury Development in the Algarve We are pleased to introduce Quinta…
$557,788
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1 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Thisexceptional new development offers a range of 1 to 4-bedroom residences. Its striking ar…
$872,117
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5 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
5 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 325 m²
Magnificent 5-bedroom villa with breathtaking views of the golf course and surrounding lands…
$2,35M
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2 bedroom apartment in Porches, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Porches, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
New apartment with 2 bedrooms 99 sq.m. and   terrace to the One Porches residential complex.…
$343,591
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6 bedroom house in Carvoeiro, Portugal
6 bedroom house
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 235 m²
Excellent Villa in Carvoeiro, Lagoa. A modern six-bedroom Villa, situated in a peaceful area…
$2,12M
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1 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Thisexceptional new development offers a range of 1 to 4-bedroom residences. Its striking ar…
$622,438
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2 bedroom apartment in Estombar, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Quinta Heights: The New Luxury Development in the Algarve We are pleased to introduce Quinta…
$879,225
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4 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
4 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 252 m²
Charming villa in Lagoa – Elegance and comfort in every detail Located in a peaceful residen…
$2,56M
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2 bedroom apartment in Lagoa, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
2 bedroom apartment in a luxury development in Carvoeiro with magnificent sea views, near th…
$738,596
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
This exclusive, small-scale residential complex is located in popular Carvoeiro, central Alg…
$550,934
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Portugal, in the Algarve, in the area of Lagoa, near the Gramacho Golf Course and the bea…
$554,832
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2 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
2 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Villa 2 Bedrooms – Carvoeiro – Lagoa We present this magnificent two-storey semi-detached vi…
$613,921
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2 bedroom apartment in Estombar, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 93 m²
Quinta Heights: The New Luxury Development in the Algarve We are pleased to introduce Quinta…
$989,128
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Studio apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Studio apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 87 m²
Studio 87 sq.m. with a terrace of 9 sq.m. in a house in a closed complex Carvoeira Gardens.C…
$404,565
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3 bedroom house in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
3 bedroom villa with pool and garage – Carvoeiro – Lagoa Discover this recently renovated tw…
$1,06M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Parchal, Portugal
Duplex 1 bedroom
Parchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
2-storey apartment with 1 bedroom in the elite complex Gramacho Residences. The apartment ha…
$299,667
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2 bedroom apartment in Ferragudo, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Ferragudo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 81 m²
Magnificent apartment inserted in a luxury gated community, quiet area, within walking dista…
$555,424
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Property types in Lagoa

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lagoa, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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