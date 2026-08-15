Cottages for sale in Portugal

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Cottage

Cottages in Portugal

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottage in Portimao, Portugal
Cottage
Portimao, Portugal
Located in the charming city of Portimão, this beautiful property is waiting for its new own…
$371,670
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Oliveira de Azemeis, Portugal
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Oliveira de Azemeis, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 471 m²
Fantastic farm in Oliveira de Azeméis, with 59,100 m2 in Oliveira de Azeméis.Composed of 3 a…
$5,76M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Portugal

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go