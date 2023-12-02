Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Oeiras, Portugal

Oeiras e Sao Juliao da Barra Paco de Arcos e Caxias
5
11 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Porto Salvo, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Porto Salvo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
€651,688
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Porto Salvo, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Porto Salvo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
€1,36M
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Barcarena, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Barcarena, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
2 bedroom apartment with an area of 102 m2, 20 m2 balcony and 2 parking spaces, located in t…
€410,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Barcarena, Portugal
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Barcarena, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
New apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a total area of 123 m2, a terrace of 40 m2 and 2 parking…
€510,000
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alges, Portugal
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alges, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
2 Bedroom Apartment to buy in Algés, Portugal Dafundo, in Algés, is a place rich in histo…
€860,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
A wonderful contemporary villa in Portugal, close to Lissabon; we are proud to present you t…
€2,58M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 227 m²
Villa 4 triplex bedrooms with an area of 227 sq.m., with 4 parking spaces, 2 balconies and a…
€1,60M
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Oeiras, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Turquesa & nbsp; - & nbsp; & nbsp; it is a unique residential condominium in which the color…
€485,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage in Oeiras, Portugal
3 room apartment with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Apartment in the new building. Private closed village, under construction (completion date: …
€585,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
Кондоминиум  located close to the ocean, railway station, St Julian & # 39; s School and the…
€2,58M
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with swimming pool in Oeiras, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with swimming pool
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 178 m²
Apartment 178m2 & nbsp; is located & nbsp; in the Alto de Alg & eacute; s. New condominium, …
€770,000
per month
Leave a request

