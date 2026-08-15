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Production buildings in Portugal

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сommercial properties
108
hotels
15
offices
5
apartment buildings
3
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3 properties total found
Manufacture 4 569 m² in Santa Catarina da Fonte do Bispo, Portugal
Manufacture 4 569 m²
Santa Catarina da Fonte do Bispo, Portugal
Area 4 569 m²
Two adjoining warehouses, interconnected to each other and with independent entrances from t…
$1,79M
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Manufacture 5 972 m² in Portugal
Manufacture 5 972 m²
Portugal
Area 5 972 m²
In the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, some of the most important industrial…
$8,71M
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Manufacture in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Manufacture
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Unique opportunity: a factory in Almargens, São Brás de Alportel, with 9959 m² of land and 3…
$1,76M
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