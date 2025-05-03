  1. Realting.com
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE

Portugal, Loule
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2018
On the platform
5 months
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
Website
www.a1-algarve.com
About the agency

Experience - a spirit of service.

By fully understanding and anticipating your current and future property requirements we can target specific areas and property types, shortlisting on and off-market opportunities which closely match your lifestyle or investment needs as well as your financial objectives. 

Our sales service is specifically designed to take the uncertainty and stress out of selling and buying a home. We share our 25 years of market expertise with delight. 

Feel free to contact us!

A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE, is a boutique firm located in the Central Algarve, right in my own neighbourhood.  Our agency is all about customer service, and we work well as a team, we are never at a loss for laughs in our office!

Services

Purchasing a home is one of the most important decisions you’ll make, and the right advice and guidance is paramount. Experience and expertise matter, and they can make a significant difference in making sure that you not only find the right house, but that you also pay the best price. 

At A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE, we not only have a thorough understanding of the marketplace, we also have access to many properties that are privately sold and an awareness of properties that are about to be listed. 

Most importantly, we are keenly aware of the nuances that determine value and we are discerning as to construction quality, materials, and craftsmanship. We will listen to your needs and find you the perfect home and we will make sure that you make an educated and informed decision. 

Once you choose a property we will represent your interest vociferously throughout the purchase process, negotiating the best possible purchase price, managing and advocating for you during viewings, negotiation, closing, promissory contract and final deeds. We will also advise you on how to make the house even better, including furniture and design, and possible remodel ideas and augmentations where beneficial. 

Please contact us to set up a meeting.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 12:09
(UTC+1:00, Europe/Lisbon)
Monday
10:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
10:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
10:00 - 18:00
Thursday
10:00 - 18:00
Friday
10:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
My partners
2 agencies
Our agents in Portugal
Agnieszka Kijonka
Agnieszka Kijonka
1 property
