Purchasing a home is one of the most important decisions you’ll make, and the right advice and guidance is paramount. Experience and expertise matter, and they can make a significant difference in making sure that you not only find the right house, but that you also pay the best price.

At A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE, we not only have a thorough understanding of the marketplace, we also have access to many properties that are privately sold and an awareness of properties that are about to be listed.

Most importantly, we are keenly aware of the nuances that determine value and we are discerning as to construction quality, materials, and craftsmanship. We will listen to your needs and find you the perfect home and we will make sure that you make an educated and informed decision.

Once you choose a property we will represent your interest vociferously throughout the purchase process, negotiating the best possible purchase price, managing and advocating for you during viewings, negotiation, closing, promissory contract and final deeds. We will also advise you on how to make the house even better, including furniture and design, and possible remodel ideas and augmentations where beneficial.

Please contact us to set up a meeting.