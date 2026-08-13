Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Cascais
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Cascais, Portugal

;
apartments
122
houses
37
159 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
Premium Premium
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,45M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$1,73M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$1,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$3,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$3,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$1,59M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Two-level квартира  With 3 bedrooms, with balcony, with excellent decoration and large windo…
$611,042
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
The Monte Estoril Ocean Residence private condominium is a place for those who have always d…
$3,91M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
New villa duplex with 3 bedrooms, with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private …
$2,08M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,22M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$3,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 143 m²
A spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, terrace 70   m2, two private gardens 31  …
$1,48M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 241 m²
Villa triplex 3 bedrooms, new, with a total area of 241 sq.m. and an external area of 274 sq…
$1,36M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$1,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this luxury two bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an e…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Discover elevated coastal living in this luxury three bedroom apartment at Urban Living, an …
$1,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Experience elevated coastal living in this luxury four-bedroom duplex at Urban Living, an ex…
$2,97M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
Кондоминиум  located close to the ocean, railway station, St Julian & # 39; s School and the…
$2,97M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 264 m²
Brazil Residence is a unique project that combines all the sophistication of luxury real est…
$2,54M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go