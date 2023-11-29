Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Cascais, Portugal

Cascais e Estoril
57
70 properties total found
Villa 9 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 10
Number of floors 4
House built in 1906, located in the heart of Monte Estoril inserted in a magnificent plot of…
€3,20M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 241 m²
€1,18M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Carcavelos, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Carcavelos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
New apartment2 bedrooms with a total area of 124 m2 in a new house in the Oeyrash area.The n…
€540,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, with park
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
A separate two-story villa under construction, in a modern style, with a garden and a heated…
€1,49M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
House with 3 bedrooms, area 213 square meters. m, 3 floors, with a rooftop terrace with a pr…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the Sintra Cascais Nature Park…
€1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 416 m²
Modern villa with a garden and pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre.The comp…
€1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
New 3-bedroom duplex villa with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private pool, s…
€1,80M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 458 m²
Beautiful duplex apartment with 4 bedrooms located in a neighborhood extolling the beauty, w…
€2,70M
Leave a request
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Apartment with 4 bedrooms, 256 sq.m. ( total area ), with ocean views, in a new condominium …
€2,75M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
€1,60M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 337 m²
The project on the ocean with a frontal view is a luxurious condominium & nbsp; Villa Maria …
€650,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
The complex, located in San Juan do Estoril, consists of two buildings, A and B, each of whi…
€1,35M
Leave a request
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in Cascais, Portugal
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 106 m²
Spacious apartment & nbsp; 106 m2, 1 bedroom, 1 machine-location in a luxury project - a clo…
€725,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 158 m²
Excellent 3 bedroom apartment in a prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with sea views, …
€2,65M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 174 m²
Excellent apartment 3 bedrooms & nbsp; in the prestigious condominium in Monte Estoril with …
€1,55M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
  Penthouse & nbsp; with 4 bedrooms & nbsp; located & nbsp; on the third floor, characterize…
€2,78M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
Spacious apartment & nbsp; 161 & nbsp; m2, 3 & nbsp; bedrooms, terrace 13 m2, 3 & nbsp; mach…
€1,27M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
3 bedroom apartment and nbsp; 136 square meters with a 96 square meter garden and a swimming…
€1,19M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 282 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
€2,05M
Leave a request
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Cascais, Portugal
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
4 Bedroom Apartment - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
€2,76M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Cascais, Portugal
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 503 m²
4 Bedroom Townhouse - For Sale - Cascais, Portugal The luxury amenities include gym, SPA,…
€2,50M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
The Challet Maestro Estoril Condominium is a new premium development in one of the most embl…
€850,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 room apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Large and luxury 2 bedroom apartment in centre Cascais, Portugal. This apartment in a beauti…
€858,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 269 m²
Villa chalet style 6 beds, pool, close to Estoril beach, Cascais Portugal offers easy access…
€1,95M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
3 bedroom villa for sale Juzo Village, Cascais, Portugal. beautiful fully renovated villa in…
€960,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 449 m²
Fantastic Villa, in Birre distributed over 3 floors. With 4 Suites, large Living Room, Kitch…
€1,90M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 384 m²
If you are looking for the luxury of living with the tranquillity of nature, in a luxury vil…
€4,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 354 m²
Fantastic 4 bedroom villa with contemporary architecture and a total area of ​​353.89 m2. On…
€850,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
2 room apartment
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
A magnificent 2 bedroom apartment with seaview in Jardins da Parede in Cascais. The apartmen…
€1,13M
Leave a request

