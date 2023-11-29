Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Loule, Portugal

Quarteira
127
Vilamoura
115
Sao Clemente
15
Quinta do Lago
10
Sao Sebastiao
4
194 properties total found
4 room house in Almancil, Portugal
4 room house
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
This fantastic villa is located in an urbanisation near Vale do Lobo and just a few minutes …
€2,38M
3 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
We present this sophisticated, meticulously renovated 3-bedroom villa, which incorporates a …
€850,000
6 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
6 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 721 m²
Number of floors 3
Fantastic detached villa with 6 bedrooms, swimming pool and a vast garden, located in Fonte …
€6,50M
3 room house in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room house
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 105 m²
€625,000
Villa 5 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Exciting Building Project for an Upscale Villa near the Charming The Village development nea…
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
This villa located in Vilamoura is very close to the Victoria golf course, in a residential …
€1,10M
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Fantastic 1+1 bedroom apartment located on the 1st front line in Quarteira. In addition to …
€685,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Its most striking feature is the abundant natural light that embraces every room. Upon en…
€480,000
4 room house in Almancil, Portugal
4 room house
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
4 bedroom villa in an excellent location. This fantastic villa is located in the Villas …
€2,45M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Vilamoura rustic Villa on a 10,850m2 plot for sale - This 7 bedroom 500m2 south-facing detac…
€2,90M
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
T2 Duplex with panoramic views over the marina of Vilamoura. Located on the first line, wher…
€500,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
2-bedroom apartment in a managed luxury condominium, located next to the Oceânico Golf Cours…
€489,000
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Magnificent 2+1 bedroom duplex flat located in Vilamoura. A large terrace of 80 m2 with un…
€495,000
Villa 2 room villa in Loule, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
You are looking for a traditional & stylish property, close to Salir in a typical Algarve vi…
€340,000
5 room house in Almancil, Portugal
5 room house
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 527 m²
An impressive five-bedroom En-suite Villa, where luxurious style meets elegance, comfort, an…
€2,50M
2 room apartment in Almancil, Portugal
2 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
This apartment is located on the first floor, offers plenty of natural light, and features a…
€950,000
Villa 4 room villa in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 489 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa of excellent construction and large dimensions is located a few minutes from Loul…
€1,75M
Villa 4 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
€2,50M
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
This fantastic apartment is located in the private condominium The Creek in Vilamoura. So…
€1,10M
4 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
4 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 143 m²
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€2,50M
3 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€1,45M
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
This new development, situated precisely in Vilamoura, designed by the renowned architect Va…
€1,20M
3 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
3 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedroom apartment for sale located in Vilamoura at the Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf R…
€850,000
7 room house in Almancil, Portugal
7 room house
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
Prédio urbano destinado a habitação, composto por sete compartimentos, cisterna e logradouro…
€350,000
Villa 5 room villa in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 453 m²
Number of floors 3
This south-facing and gently sloping plot houses a beautiful four-bedroom villa and a one-be…
€2,00M
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Excellent renovated 2 bedrooms apartment with stunning sea views and Vilamoura Marina. Co…
€380,000
Villa 5 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
€4,00M
2 room apartment in Quarteira, Portugal
2 room apartment
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
This luxurious 2-bedroom flat is located in the Hilton Vilamoura As Cascatas Golf Resort & S…
€600,000
2 room apartment in Almancil, Portugal
2 room apartment
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Beautiful two-bedroom apartment located in Encosta do Lago, completely renovated in 2018, in…
€900,000
4 room house in Loule, Portugal
4 room house
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 414 m²
Contemporary style detached villa located in Vale Judeu, 5 minutes from Vilamoura and Almanc…
€1,98M
