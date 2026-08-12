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Residential properties for sale in Funchal, Portugal

;
apartments
59
houses
15
74 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa with three bedrooms, located in the prestigious area of San Martinho.Located at an…
$1,52M
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3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Villa with 3 Bedrooms with 255.20 sqm of gross construction area, located in a quiet residen…
$815,756
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
2 bedroom apartment in the new modern building Atrium Piornais in San Martinho, Funchal.Loca…
$380,843
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
Квартира  located on the top floor in a building located in the privileged complex   Palheir…
$455,857
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
Apartment 2 salsa on the 2nd floor in the building ETHEREAL, very spacious for its type.ETHE…
$403,924
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 332 m²
Great villa for one family with panoramic views of Funshala.Villa in   The first floor consi…
$721,293
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
New villa with three bedrooms, located in the prestigious area of San Martinho.Located at an…
$1,50M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 871 m²
A modern one-storey villa with stunning panoramic views of the city and   ocean   glade   lo…
$2,89M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
The traditional style villa located at the top of the Palheiro Village condominium, one of t…
$496,250
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 205 m²
São Lucas is the newest luxury complex in Madeira. It is located in Funchal, by the sea, on …
$669,360
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1 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 98 m²
Savoy Residence| Insular is a new project in the heart of Funchal, a beautiful city overlook…
$663,590
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 246 m²
Apartment 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, garage for 3 cars and with a huge terrace of 154 m in a n…
$623,197
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 286 m²
Located in the Urbanização da Ajuda district, the 3 psalni house, recently renovated, includ…
$778,997
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3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 238 m²
Villa with 3 Bedrooms with 238.40 sqm of gross construction area, located in a quiet residen…
$780,795
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
Savoy Residence| Insular is a new project in the heart of Funchal, a beautiful city overlook…
$1,27M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
The villa has four spacious bedrooms and an attractive pool in the   landscape garden. It al…
$905,945
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 412 m²
“ Villas Boa Nova ”   is a condominium consisting of 6 single-family and semi-detached villa…
$736,296
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
3 bedroom apartment with an excellent balcony of 10.95 m2. on the 2nd floor in the new compl…
$577,035
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 172 m²
spacious 3 bedroom apartment in a newly built gated complex consisting of 18 housing units, …
$490,480
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
Savoy Residence| Insular is a new project in the heart of Funchal, a beautiful city overlook…
$1,50M
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms with an area of 107 m2, with a large balcony and a unique view of the o…
$403,924
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3 bedroom house in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms, postal code 9020-163, with 235.95 sqm of gross construction area, loc…
$757,487
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4 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Condominium, consisting of only 6 parts, called "Vila Guida", next to the observation deck C…
$802,078
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
The Edificio Major project is located in the historic district of Funchal.The building with …
$577,035
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Fantastic apartment, just built, with large interior areas, in a building ina closed condomi…
$807,849
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
Apartment 2 salsa on the 2nd floor in the building ETHEREAL, very spacious for its type.ETHE…
$403,924
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4 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 256 m²
Large 4 bedroom apartment of 256 m2, completely renovated, located on the penultimate floor,…
$750,145
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 216 m²
New duplex apartment in the center of Funchal, in the new complex A Fábrica Apartments with …
$634,738
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3 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 202 m²
Excellent apartment T3 typology in the heart of Funchal.Location - in the building above the…
$732,834
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2 bedroom apartment in Funchal, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
Spacious apartment of 107 m2 with 2 bedrooms and a balcony of 6 m2 in the new building Build…
$577,035
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Properties features in Funchal, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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