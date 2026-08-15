Studios for Sale in Portugal

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Studios in Portugal

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Lisbon
7
Porto
8
Loule
3
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38 properties total found
Studio apartment in Arroios, Portugal
Studio apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/6
$487,510
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Studio apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
Studio apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Area 46 m²
New studio apartment with a total area of 46 sq.m., 1 parking space and a balcony in the com…
$474,574
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Studio apartment in Porto, Portugal
Studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
Area 57 m²
A completely new studio with an area of 57 sq.m. with 2 balconies of 3m2. The building is pa…
$537,883
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Studio apartment in Madalena, Portugal
Studio apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Area 38 m²
Studio apartment with an area of 38 square meters. m in a new building in the Chiado distric…
$462,695
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Moncarapacho, Portugal
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Moncarapacho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Brand new three bedroom townhouses for sale in Fuseta, each with their own individual swimmi…
$797,096
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Moncarapacho, Portugal
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Moncarapacho, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Brand new three bedroom townhouses for sale in Fuseta, each with their own individual swimmi…
$820,540
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 283 m²
This brand new three bedroom townhouse in Tavira boasts prime location, within walking dista…
$902,594
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Studio apartment in Porto, Portugal
Studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
Area 89 m²
Apartment 88.9 m2, balcony 8m2 and garden views, located in the center of Porto.The building…
$416,426
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Studio apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Studio apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Area 87 m²
Studio 87 sq.m. with a terrace of 9 sq.m. in a house in a closed complex Carvoeira Gardens.C…
$404,858
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located just 40 minutes from Faro International Airport, this 5-Star resort in the Algarve i…
$608,958
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Discover this exclusive villa currently under construction, set to be completed by the end o…
$1,29M
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Studio apartment in Sesimbra, Portugal
Studio apartment
Sesimbra, Portugal
Area 39 m²
Studio in the tourist complex Sesimbra Golden Beach, located on the first line of the beach,…
$341,238
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Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
A modern four bedroom townhouse for sale in Branqueira. This property is situated within a d…
$1,05M
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Matosinhos, Portugal
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Matosinhos, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
A brand new studio apartment T1 (T0) with a total area of 39 sq.m., a balcony of 3 sq.m. and…
$173,511
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Studio apartment 5 bedrooms in Setúbal, Portugal
Studio apartment 5 bedrooms
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
This five-bedroom townhouse for sale is situated in a residential area of Azeitão, in Setúba…
$525,145
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Studio apartment in Madalena, Portugal
Studio apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Area 80 m²
Studio apartment in a new project in the heart of Lisbon, just a short walk from Praça do Co…
$456,912
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Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Experience the perfect combination of resort-style living and Algarve charm in this exquisit…
$1,15M
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 138 m²
This exceptional 3+1 bedroom townhouse is a golfers dream, perfectly situated in the prestig…
$773,652
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 193 m²
This three bedroom townhouse for sale is located in Mexilhoeira Grande, set within a residen…
$931,899
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Portimao, Portugal
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
Studio,Portimão, Algarve This charming studio offers a partial sea view. It is located just …
$248,050
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Studio apartment in Arroios, Portugal
Studio apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Area 37 m²
In the heart of Lisbon, close to the Marquês de Pombal and the main street of Avenida da Lib…
$484,673
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Part of an exclusive set of only six properties this elegant two storey villa, ready for com…
$802,957
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Studio apartment in Porto, Portugal
Studio apartment
Porto, Portugal
Area 58 m²
Studio apartment 58 sq m, in a new complex in the center of Porto. The building is located i…
$404,858
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Studio apartment in Monchique, Portugal
Studio apartment
Monchique, Portugal
Area 45 m²
Villa Termal das Caldas de Monchique Spa Resort is a hotel complex in Monchique, Algarve; co…
$323,887
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Part of an exclusive set of only six properties this elegant two storey villa, ready for com…
$791,235
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1 room studio apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Этот туристический комплекс расположен в Сесимбре, прямо рядом с пляжем. Он состоит из: …
$450,109
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1 room studio apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/8
The modern residential complex includes 38 luxury apartments with high technical characteris…
$364,939
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1 room studio apartment in Evora, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Evora, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Пляж или сельская местность? Зачем выбирать, когда можно иметь и то, и другое! Этот извес…
$300,072
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1 room studio apartment in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/3
This studio apartment is located in the heart of the historic area of ​​Vila Nova de Gaia. T…
$536,050
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
The residential complex is located in the heart of the historic center of Vila Nova de Gaia.…
$664,808
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Properties features in Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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