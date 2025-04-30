  1. Realting.com
Portugal FIP Residence permit

Process duration: from 4 months
Costs: from
$15,000
About the Immigration Program

The Portugal Residence Permit for Financially Independent Persons is designed for individuals who have the means to support themselves without the need for employment in Portugal. This program offers a streamlined process for obtaining residency, making it an attractive option for retirees, investors, and entrepreneurs alike.

One of the key advantages of the Portugal Residence Permit is its flexibility. Unlike other residency programs that require individuals to make substantial investments or meet specific business requirements, the Portugal program simply requires applicants to demonstrate a steady source of income to support themselves and any dependents. This income can come from various sources, including pensions, investments, rental income, or savings.


Beyond the practical benefits, the Portugal Residence Permit opens doors to a world of opportunities. As a resident of Portugal, individuals have access to high-quality healthcare, world-class education, and a rich cultural heritage. Portugal's favorable tax regime, including the Non-Habitual Resident (NHR) tax regime, further enhances the appeal of residency, offering significant tax advantages for qualifying individuals.

Moreover, Portugal's strategic location within Europe makes it an ideal base for exploring the continent. With excellent air and rail connections, residents can easily travel to other European countries, immersing themselves in diverse cultures, cuisines, and experiences.

Portugal Residence permit is the turnkey solution for individuals who want to get: 

  • Legal long-term possibility to stay in Portugal 
  • Obtain a European residence for the whole family 
  • Visa-free access to the Schengen countries 
  • Conduct business or work 
  • Take education without Visa 
  • Health care in the Schengen area
  • Possibility to Obtain Portugal passport in 5 years 

Program Details :

  • The residence permit is valid for 2 year and can be prolonged 
  • Work permit
  • Business activities 
  • Reference to living in Portugal for 6 months a year 
  • No need to invest in the country

The applicant can renew his residence permit every 2 years (this is the duration of the extension), after 5 years of holding a residence permit, you have the right to obtain Portuguese Citizenship by naturalization, which is 2 times faster than in Spain.

Visa-free access to the Schengen countries 

Spain, Austria, Germany, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland
Additional expenses
For each applicant family member (spouse, child,parents) 1000.00 USD
Applicant requirements

Together with the main applicant, the spouse , minor children and parents can apply.

  • Over 18 years old
  • With an income of 760 € outside Portugal (per person) 
  • No criminal record
  • Purchase or renting agreement of property in Portugal
Stages of obtaining the program
Leave a request
from 1 day
Luxe Legal services advisors are highly qualified professionals will guide you through every step of the second citizenship acquisition process with due diligence and care, ensuring that your application is submitted correctly and followed up to conclusion.
Initial due diligence checks completed
from 14 days
Client agreement signed and retainer paid
from 1 day
Collection and preparation of all necessary documents
from 14 days
Opening an account in a Portuguese bank
from 14 days
Purcahse or renting an apartment
from 10 days
Obtaining a visa D & Biometrics
from 2 months
Getting a residence permit card
from 14 days
