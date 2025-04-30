Portugal FIP Residence permit

About the Immigration Program

The Portugal Residence Permit for Financially Independent Persons is designed for individuals who have the means to support themselves without the need for employment in Portugal. This program offers a streamlined process for obtaining residency, making it an attractive option for retirees, investors, and entrepreneurs alike.

One of the key advantages of the Portugal Residence Permit is its flexibility. Unlike other residency programs that require individuals to make substantial investments or meet specific business requirements, the Portugal program simply requires applicants to demonstrate a steady source of income to support themselves and any dependents. This income can come from various sources, including pensions, investments, rental income, or savings.



Beyond the practical benefits, the Portugal Residence Permit opens doors to a world of opportunities. As a resident of Portugal, individuals have access to high-quality healthcare, world-class education, and a rich cultural heritage. Portugal's favorable tax regime, including the Non-Habitual Resident (NHR) tax regime, further enhances the appeal of residency, offering significant tax advantages for qualifying individuals.

Moreover, Portugal's strategic location within Europe makes it an ideal base for exploring the continent. With excellent air and rail connections, residents can easily travel to other European countries, immersing themselves in diverse cultures, cuisines, and experiences.

Portugal Residence permit is the turnkey solution for individuals who want to get:

Legal long-term possibility to stay in Portugal

Obtain a European residence for the whole family

Visa-free access to the Schengen countries

Conduct business or work

Take education without Visa

Health care in the Schengen area

Possibility to Obtain Portugal passport in 5 years

Program Details :

The residence permit is valid for 2 year and can be prolonged

Work permit

Business activities

Reference to living in Portugal for 6 months a year

No need to invest in the country

The applicant can renew his residence permit every 2 years (this is the duration of the extension), after 5 years of holding a residence permit, you have the right to obtain Portuguese Citizenship by naturalization, which is 2 times faster than in Spain.