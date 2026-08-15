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Lands for sale in Portugal

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221 property total found
Plot of land in Faro, Portugal
Plot of land
Faro, Portugal
Buildable plot with sea view and the added value of an approved project to build a contempor…
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Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
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Plot of land in Faro, Portugal
Plot of land
Faro, Portugal
This is a newly developed project offering a pair of townhouses that can be purchased as a p…
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Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
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Plot of land in Grandola, Portugal
Plot of land
Grandola, Portugal
Muda Reserve is located in Aldeia da Muda, between Comporta and Grândola, about 5 km from th…
$1,15M
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Plot of land in Grandola, Portugal
Plot of land
Grandola, Portugal
Muda Reserve is located in Aldeia da Muda, between Comporta and Grândola, about 5 km from th…
$1,01M
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Plot of land in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Plot of land
Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Land area of 1069 m2, with a building area of 396.90 m2.The site is located on the territory…
$1,25M
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Plot of land in Faro, Portugal
Plot of land
Faro, Portugal
Step into the enchanting realm of Quinta das Salinas, a hidden gem in the Algarve that offer…
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Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
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Plot of land in Almada, Portugal
Plot of land
Almada, Portugal
Urban land located in Erdad da Aroeira, with the possibility of construction. The plot with …
$1,98M
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Plot of land in Portugal
Plot of land
Portugal
A plot of 1834 m2, located in a good area of São Félix da Marinha, around an apartment area,…
$419,660
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Plot of land in Faro, Portugal
Plot of land
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Discover the allure of an expansive plot in the prestigious heart of Loulé, offering breatht…
Price on request
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues
Telegram Write in Telegram
Plot of land in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Plot of land
Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Land area of 1069 m2, with a building area of 396.90 m2.The site is located on the territory…
$1,32M
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Plot of land in Madalena, Portugal
Plot of land
Madalena, Portugal
Sale of 2 urban plots for industrial, commercial and hotel services. Located in an area of e…
$179,950
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Plot of land in Azinhal, Portugal
Plot of land
Azinhal, Portugal
Number of floors 1
Plot in the Algarve, on a strip between the flat landscape and the mountains. Beautiful vi…
$79,349
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Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
This plot is located in Varandas do Lago, a residential and very quiet area. It has abou…
$1,39M
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Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Property with an area of 42 350m2 located in Semino (700m from Fonte Santa), with a ground h…
$2,23M
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Plot of land in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Plot of land
Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Land area of 1001 m2, with a building area of 396.90 m2.The site is located on the territory…
$1,25M
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Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Urban plot of land, located in Loulé. The plot allows for the construction of 8 dwellings. …
$508,573
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Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Buy this spacious 1260 m² plot in Varandas do Lago, ideal for building your dream villa in a…
$2,76M
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Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Urban plot for construction - São Brás de Alportel Plot located just 5 minutes by car from …
$357,096
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Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Area 200 m²
Located in a country area and close to the beach, this plot of land is designed to comprise …
$725,351
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Plot of land in Madalena, Portugal
Plot of land
Madalena, Portugal
Land for construction located in Vale da Lama, a short distance from Palmares golf course. …
$582,739
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Plot of land in Oliveira do Bairro, Portugal
Plot of land
Oliveira do Bairro, Portugal
Area 450 m²
$20,983
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Plot of land in Pechao, Portugal
Plot of land
Pechao, Portugal
Terreno 4.080 m2, localizado a 15 minutos do centro de Faro, com pré-aprovação de um projeto…
$290,140
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Plot of land in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Plot of land
Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Land area of 1065 m2, with a building area of 373.55 m2.The site is located on the territory…
$1,16M
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Plot of land in Madalena, Portugal
Plot of land
Madalena, Portugal
1240 sq.m. plot, a mere 100 metres from the beach. Due to the slope of the land, the Vila do…
$251,108
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Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Area 420 m²
$989,970
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Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
The plot is located in the Amendoeira area, in Loulé, and has around 15640 m2
$212,026
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Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Plot of land for construction of 15 homes and a commercial space, with a privileged location…
$905,895
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Plot of land in Loule, Portugal
Plot of land
Loule, Portugal
Area 3 233 m²
This opportunity sitting in the expansion zone of Almancil allow a construction are up to 50…
$3,91M
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Plot of land in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Plot of land
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
$175,758
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Plot of land in Torres Vedras, Portugal
Plot of land
Torres Vedras, Portugal
Excellent plot of land with a total area of 1634 m2 with an approved construction project of…
$319,526
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