Digital Nomad Visa in Portugal

Process duration: from 2 months
Costs: from
$5,129
Residence permit
About the Immigration Program

This visa is for professionals working remotely for a foreign company or as freelancers. It includes full support throughout the process and a 100% money-back guarantee if your application is rejected.

  • Lower cost of living in Portugal (up to 36% lower vs. the US)

  • 2-year residence permit with citizenship eligibility in 5 years

  • Visa-free access to Schengen countries

  • 20% tax rate under NHR regime for IT specialists

  • Full refund if application is rejected

from 2 months
from
$5,129
Applicant requirements

  • Income of $3,500+ per month

  • At least 3 years of experience or professional qualification

  • Clean criminal record

