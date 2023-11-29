Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Setúbal, Portugal

Barreiro
4
Alcacer do Sal
3
Alto do Seixalinho Santo Andre e Verderena
3
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires
3
30 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
€695,000
Duplex in Setúbal, Portugal
Duplex
Setúbal, Portugal
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
€295,000
Apartment in Barreiro, Portugal
Apartment
Barreiro, Portugal
€315,000
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Setúbal, Portugal
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Этот новый комплекс расположен в центре Грандолы, что обеспечивает жителям легкий доступ ко …
€290,000
2 room apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
2 room apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
Jardins da Arrábida - это зеленый оазис в центре Сетубала. Тихий и безопасный опыт, окруженн…
€450,000
1 room studio apartment in Setúbal, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Setúbal, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Этот туристический комплекс расположен в Сесимбре, прямо рядом с пляжем. Он состоит из: …
€420,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Alentejo Litoral, Portugal
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Alentejo Litoral, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
Jardins da Arrábida is a green oasis in the center of Setubal. A quiet and safe experience s…
€456,000
House with double glazed windows, with surveillance security system, with parking in Grandola, Portugal
House with double glazed windows, with surveillance security system, with parking
Grandola, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
This new complex is located in the center of Grandola, which provides residents with easy ac…
€290,000
Villa 9 room villa in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Setúbal, Portugal
Rooms 10
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Инвестиционный объект Дом Десять Комнат/ Два Этажа. Локация Шарнека да Капарика / Маржем Су…
€499,000
5 room house with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage in Castelo, Portugal
5 room house with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with garage
Castelo, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 125 m²
Located in a quiet area, this fantastic and modern 5-bedroom house is located on a 371 m2 pl…
€590,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Palmela, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Palmela, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
€315,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
€400,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 200 m²
€483,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage in Barreiro, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with garage
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 173 m²
€349,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
€285,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Setúbal, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
€280,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castelo, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
1 bedroom apartment in the new Sesimbra Golden Beach resort, located on the beachfront, next…
€650,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Barreiro, Portugal
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Barreiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
A modern high-quality complex with a unique location on the banks of the Teju River in the B…
€359,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Alcochete, Portugal
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Inserted in a new private condominium, this 125,45 m² (of usable area) apartment has the vie…
€670,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Seixal Arrentela e Aldeia de Paio Pires, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Floor 1
3 Bedroom Apartment - For sale - Seixal, Portugal 3 bedroom apartment in private and excl…
€645,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
The new exclusive Alc & Aacute; The Cer do Sal II residential complex is located in a pictur…
€380,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Carvalhal, Portugal
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Carvalhal, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment with 1 a bedroom of 45 sq.m., completely new, in Comport, next to the best bea…
€230,000
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Grandola e Santa Margarida da Serra, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
New house with 1 bedroom, area 55 square meters.m., with a terrace, in an authentic and envi…
€410,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Alcochete, Portugal
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Alcochete, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 154 m²
TAGUS BAY is a private condominium on the first line of the river, in which a privileged loc…
€735,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Comporta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Villa & nbsp; 200 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, full…
€594,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Azeitao, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Azeitao, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 176 m²
The built villa is located in the private condominium Casas de Azeit & atilde; o.Completion …
€620,000
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Comporta, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
Villa & nbsp; 190 m2 & nbsp; consists of & nbsp; of 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnis…
€514,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Castelo, Portugal
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Castelo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Apartment with 3 & nbsp; bedrooms & nbsp; 125 & nbsp; m2 & nbsp; and terrace & nbsp; 107 & n…
€495,000
Townhouse with internet, with alarm system, with heating in Setúbal, Portugal
Townhouse with internet, with alarm system, with heating
Setúbal, Portugal
Area 190 m²
A magnificent complex of townhouses is located on the Troy Peninsula next to the Atlantic Oc…
€589,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden in Setúbal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garden
Setúbal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Great villa located in a golf resort between Palmela and Azeitão, surrounded by the Arrabida…
€337,500
