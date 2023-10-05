Portugal has long been an attractive destination for expatriates due to its preferential NHR (Non-Habitual Resident) tax regime. However, the country is now planning to abolish this regime.

Long discussions on the “More Housing” bill have led to some of the blame for the real estate crisis being placed on the NHR preferential tax regime. Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa emphasized that maintaining this measure inflated the housing market.

The NHR preferential tax regime provided foreign residents with the following benefits:

Expats who moved to Portugal could pay no taxes on worldwide income for 10 years, making the country very attractive to businessmen and professionals.

Instead of a progressive rate, which could be as high as 53%, the NHR allowed the tax to be paid at a flat rate of 20%.

To take advantage of NHR benefits, foreigners had to be tax residents of other countries for the last 5 years.

Reportedly, those who already use the benefits will be able to continue to do so. However, for new expats, the NHR will no longer be available after 2024. This means foreign nationals planning to move to Portugal must look for other tax solutions.

It is important to note that Portugal's “residence permit for investment” program remains relevant. However, buying a property or depositing it in a bank is no longer possible under it. But other opportunities remain, such as job creation and investments in culture, science, or foundations. The minimum threshold for such investments remains at the same level—EUR250,000.