Azimute Real Estate Advisers
Portugal, Лиссабон
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2006
Languages
English, Русский, Portugues
Website
Company description
Our company has extensive experience in the Portuguese real estate market. Our collaboration with investment companies gives us access to real estate in demanded areas at a competitive price. Our constant market analysis, on the other hand, allows us to correctly evaluate and select properties fit for all the requests of our customers.
Services
Purchase and sale of real estate;
Real estate appraisal;
Banking services;
Translation services;
Registration of residence permits for investment;
Construction services.
Apartments
Houses
Commercial properties
Our agents in Portugal
Agencies nearby