Azimute Real Estate Advisers

Portugal, Лиссабон
Azimute Real Estate Advisers
Write to us
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2006
Languages
English, Русский, Portugues
Website
aziute.co
Company description

Our company has extensive experience in the Portuguese real estate market. Our collaboration with investment companies gives us access to real estate in demanded areas at a competitive price. Our constant market analysis, on the other hand, allows us to correctly evaluate and select properties fit for all the requests of our customers.

Services

Purchase and sale of real estate;

Real estate appraisal;

Banking services;

Translation services;

Registration of residence permits for investment;

Construction services.

Our agents in Portugal
Tatyana Schenina
17 properties
