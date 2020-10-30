  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Infinity

Lisbon, Portugal
from
$831,989
10
ID: 1792
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Portugal
  • Region
    Lisbon
  • Metro
    Jardim Zoológico (~ 500 m)
  • Metro
    Praça de Espanha (~ 900 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    26

About the complex

This stunning development is located in Lisbon, a region with an incredible view, inserted in a good region, surrounded by public services, commerce, transport and entertainment, with views over the city and its charms!

LOCATION AND ACCESSIBILITY

It is located in Campolide, a rejuvenating area of ​​the city of Lisbon. The redevelopment of a large part of the building and public space, together with the return of tram 24, has attracted many young residents, Portuguese and foreigners, with 60% of the rehabilitation being for Local Accommodation and 40% for housing.
Place that has the Aqueduto das Águas Livres, an emblematic and grandiose work of Lisbon from the century. XVIII.

THE PROJECT

It is a development with 26 floors, 195 apartments, with panoramic views of the city and the park of Monsanto, with a privileged location, with easy access to the north and south axis, with quick access to the airport and  25 de Abril and Vasco da Gama bridges. It has apartments from studios to 5-bedroom.


AMENITIES AND FEATURES

The development offers good finishes in its apartments, with modern equipment and constructive solutions for more comfort for its users.
Among these finishes will have video intercom, security door, aluminum frames with thermal break, lacquered MDF cabinets, air conditioning, equipped kitchen, among others.
Among its amenities and services, it will have an outdoor and indoor swimming pool, Health Club/Gym/Spa/Padel Court/Concierge Services/Private Garden.

Don't waste this great investment opportunity!!

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 161.0
Price per m², USD 5,168
Apartment price, USD 896,806
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 184.0
Price per m², USD 8,331
Apartment price, USD 1,64M
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 255.0
Price per m², USD 6,775
Apartment price, USD 1,86M

Location on the map

Lisbon, Portugal

Developer news

30.10.2020
CEO of Amber Star Real Estate has shared his opinion on changes in the real estate market in Portugal during the pandemic
21.07.2020
The head of the Amber Star Real Estate Agency told about getting a Golden Visa in Portugal
All news
