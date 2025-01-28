  1. Realting.com
Residence The Hill of Oeiras

Barcarena, Portugal
from
$279,935
16
ID: 22498
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Portugal
  • Region
    Lisbon
  • Town
    Oeiras
  • Village
    Barcarena

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

About the complex

The first building out of 4, only 6 out of 15 apartments are left. The planned completion of construction is December 2025.

Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 88.0 – 105.0
Price per m², USD 3,846 – 4,227
Apartment price, USD 391,909 – 425,501
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 160.0 – 161.0
Price per m², USD 3,388 – 3,653
Apartment price, USD 571,067 – 615,857

Location on the map

Barcarena, Portugal

