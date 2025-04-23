  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex TERRA

Residential complex TERRA

Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$165,115
BTC
1.9640060
ETH
102.9419519
USDT
163 246.3060275
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25732
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  • Village
    Ftericha

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

TERRA – Comfort and Style in Alsanjak by developer KIBRIS

Ready-made residential complex with modern apartments and villas, located in one of the most popular areas of Northern Cyprus - Alsancak.
It has a favorable location, developed infrastructure and unique conditions for purchasing real estate on credit at 0% per annum.

📍Location: Alsanjak

  • Nearby: Cafe Gave, Spa Natura SPA & Wellness, restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies, beach.

  • In walking distance - all the necessary amenities for life.

  • Nearby - schools, universities and entertainment facilities.

🏠About the project

  • Category: apartments and villas

  • Status: Submitted and ready to move in

  • Title: Exchange (divided)

  • Parking: Ground by the blocks.

📅Conditions of acquisition

💰 Individual loan terms:

  • 50% – down payment

  • 50% - through the bank for 5 years, at 0% per annum

  • For EU citizens, it is possible to issue a loan with a 35% down payment and 65% through a bank on the same terms.

  • A 10-year loan is also available, with a minimum monthly interest rate.

❗ Does not apply to secondary market objects (resales)

🛠️Transfer of apartments

  • Handled in a standard clean finish

  • All systems failed, readiness to live

🌿Complex infrastructure

  • Closed protected area with round-the-clock access

  • Greened recreation areas

  • Power generator for backup power

  • High-speed fiber optic internet

  • EDGE Certification (International Environmental Standard)

🏊‍♀️Recreation and sports areas

  • Swimming pool for adults

  • Children's pool

  • jacuzzi

  • Modern fitness room

TERRA is a ready-made accommodation in one of the best areas for living and recreation, as well as an excellent investment option.

Location on the map

Ftericha, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
All news
Similar complexes
Residential quarter ROYAL SUN ELITE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$276,739
Residential quarter Aelita
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$278,638
Residential quarter Rosedale Villa
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$397,693
Residential quarter City Life 2
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$101,323
Residential quarter Gonyeli Flora Villas
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$208,979
You are viewing
Residential complex TERRA
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$165,115
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia 450 M to the Beach
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia 450 M to the Beach
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 60 m²
2 real estate objects 2
PROJECT ID: CP-819 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -600M Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 6…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ardem Park Green Hill
Residential quarter Ardem Park Green Hill
Ftericha, Northern Cyprus
from
$411,625
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Alpino Island
Residential quarter Alpino Island
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$519,281
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
“About half of the transactions in North Cyprus remain unregistered.” Experts on the gulf between official figures and the real number of transactions
05.09.2023
“About half of the transactions in North Cyprus remain unregistered.” Experts on the gulf between official figures and the real number of transactions
Show all publications