Residential complex TERRA

TERRA – Comfort and Style in Alsanjak by developer KIBRIS
Ready-made residential complex with modern apartments and villas, located in one of the most popular areas of Northern Cyprus - Alsancak.
It has a favorable location, developed infrastructure and unique conditions for purchasing real estate on credit at 0% per annum.
📍Location: Alsanjak
Nearby: Cafe Gave, Spa Natura SPA & Wellness, restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies, beach.
In walking distance - all the necessary amenities for life.
Nearby - schools, universities and entertainment facilities.
🏠About the project
Category: apartments and villas
Status: Submitted and ready to move in
Title: Exchange (divided)
Parking: Ground by the blocks.
📅Conditions of acquisition
💰 Individual loan terms:
50% – down payment
50% - through the bank for 5 years, at 0% per annum
For EU citizens, it is possible to issue a loan with a 35% down payment and 65% through a bank on the same terms.
A 10-year loan is also available, with a minimum monthly interest rate.
❗ Does not apply to secondary market objects (resales)
🛠️Transfer of apartments
Handled in a standard clean finish
All systems failed, readiness to live
🌿Complex infrastructure
Closed protected area with round-the-clock access
Greened recreation areas
Power generator for backup power
High-speed fiber optic internet
EDGE Certification (International Environmental Standard)
🏊♀️Recreation and sports areas
Swimming pool for adults
Children's pool
jacuzzi
Modern fitness room
TERRA is a ready-made accommodation in one of the best areas for living and recreation, as well as an excellent investment option.