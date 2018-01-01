LAKE GARDEN VILLAGE

Karavas, Northern Cyprus

from €159,110

60–328 m² 6

ID: CP-682 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta – Distance to the sea -1500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 45km – Ercan Airport – 25 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+0 - 60 m2 1+1 - 71 m2 1+1 Penthouse - 133 m2 2+1 - 104 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 182 m2 3+1 - 141 m2 3+1 Penthouse - 240 m2 AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 4+1 - 328 m2 5+2 - 611 m2 6+2 - 725 m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: March 2024 FACILITIES: Swimming Pool 1 – Overflow Pool (875m2) Swimming Pool 2 (250m2) Mini Aqua Park (In the Swimming Pool 1) Indoor Heated Swimming Pool Mini Market Gym Sauna Restaurant/Cafe Indoor Game Zone Outdoor Kids Playground Beauty Saloon / Hair Saloon Management Office Reception Elevator in NOVA Center Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour! About Cyprus/ Kyrenia/ Lapta Kyrenia, one of the unique cities on the island of Cyprus, is a developed city. Girne is home to many 5-star hotels and international universities. The Lapta region of Girne, famous for its beaches and hotels, has many sandy beaches and well-developed amenities. Lapta is a short drive from Girne City Center and also there are minibusses from Lapta to KyreniaCity Center. In the region, there are generally two or three-story buildings. Lapta is one of the regions where foreign investors live intensively.