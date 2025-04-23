Residential complex ALOHA BEACH RESORT -- Unikalnyy kompleks na poberezhe

Welcome to ALOHA BEACH RESORT, an exclusive residential complex on the first Mediterranean coastline in the picturesque Tatlisu area. This luxurious project combines natural harmony, premium comfort and innovative technologies, creating a unique atmosphere for living and recreation.

🌿 Architecture and Space

On the territory of more than 70,000 m2 there are exquisite villas, spacious bungalows and elegant apartments, each of which is thought out to the smallest detail.

Apartments with garden and penthouses 1+1

Loft penthouses 2+1

Bungalows 2+1 and 3+1

Luxury 5+1 villas with spacious terraces and panoramic views

All residences are made in a modern Mediterranean style, with natural materials, panoramic windows and spacious terraces, creating a feeling of absolute freedom and privacy.

🏝 Advantages and conveniences

ALOHA BEACH RESORT is not just housing, but a real resort with a 5-star infrastructure:

✔Own sandy beach and beach cinema

✔Unique pools with water and light show

✔Heated indoor pool

✔Premium SPA center with sauna, hammam and massage rooms

✔Haute cuisine restaurant and Pool Bar

✔Modern fitness center and sports grounds

✔Round-the-clock reception and service level 5 ★

✔Landscape recreation areas and walking alleys

✔Transfer to golf club and supermarket

💎 Standard of quality and style

Each residence is equipped with premium finishes and furniture with a choice of:

Fully complete version with designer furniture and appliances

Furniture-free option with savings of up to £20,000

In the interiors used:

✨ Natural stone and porcelain tiles

✨ Elegant stretch ceilings with LED lighting

✨ Double aluminium windows

✨ Designer kitchen with granite countertops

✨ ABB-system "Smart Home" and card access

📅 Flexible payment terms

✔ Initial contribution - 35%

✔ 65% installment – equal payments from January 2024 to the delivery of the complex (December 2026)

🌊 Perfect location

🏖1 km to the best beaches of Tatlisu

🏙8 km to historic Famagusta

✈40 km to Ercan International Airport

Aloha Beach Resort is more than a home. It is a symbol of refined taste, comfort and a true Mediterranean lifestyle.

