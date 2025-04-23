  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex ALOHA BEACH RESORT -- Unikalnyy kompleks na poberezhe

Residential complex ALOHA BEACH RESORT -- Unikalnyy kompleks na poberezhe

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$305,696
BTC
3.6361872
ETH
190.5881192
USDT
302 236.4142390
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
5 1
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25489
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  • Village
    Agios Amvrosios

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Welcome to ALOHA BEACH RESORT, an exclusive residential complex on the first Mediterranean coastline in the picturesque Tatlisu area. This luxurious project combines natural harmony, premium comfort and innovative technologies, creating a unique atmosphere for living and recreation.

🌿 Architecture and Space

On the territory of more than 70,000 m2 there are exquisite villas, spacious bungalows and elegant apartments, each of which is thought out to the smallest detail.

  • Apartments with garden and penthouses 1+1

  • Loft penthouses 2+1

  • Bungalows 2+1 and 3+1

  • Luxury 5+1 villas with spacious terraces and panoramic views

All residences are made in a modern Mediterranean style, with natural materials, panoramic windows and spacious terraces, creating a feeling of absolute freedom and privacy.

🏝 Advantages and conveniences

ALOHA BEACH RESORT is not just housing, but a real resort with a 5-star infrastructure:

✔Own sandy beach and beach cinema
✔Unique pools with water and light show
✔Heated indoor pool
✔Premium SPA center with sauna, hammam and massage rooms
✔Haute cuisine restaurant and Pool Bar
✔Modern fitness center and sports grounds
✔Round-the-clock reception and service level 5 ★
✔Landscape recreation areas and walking alleys
✔Transfer to golf club and supermarket

💎 Standard of quality and style

Each residence is equipped with premium finishes and furniture with a choice of:

  • Fully complete version with designer furniture and appliances

  • Furniture-free option with savings of up to £20,000

In the interiors used:
✨ Natural stone and porcelain tiles
✨ Elegant stretch ceilings with LED lighting
✨ Double aluminium windows
✨ Designer kitchen with granite countertops
✨ ABB-system "Smart Home" and card access

📅 Flexible payment terms

✔ Initial contribution - 35%
✔ 65% installment – equal payments from January 2024 to the delivery of the complex (December 2026)

🌊 Perfect location

🏖1 km to the best beaches of Tatlisu
🏙8 km to historic Famagusta
✈40 km to Ercan International Airport

Aloha Beach Resort is more than a home. It is a symbol of refined taste, comfort and a true Mediterranean lifestyle.

📞Contact us right now to learn more and book your dream residence!

Location on the map

Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of residential complex ALOHA BEACH RESORT -- Unikalnyy kompleks na poberezhe

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
All news
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Grand Sapphire Resort 2
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$182,255
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Gaziveren 100 M to the Beach
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Residential quarter Stilos Villa 2
Stylloi, Northern Cyprus
from
$316,634
Residential quarter Catalkoy Lotus Homes
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
$443,288
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$392,730
You are viewing
Residential complex ALOHA BEACH RESORT -- Unikalnyy kompleks na poberezhe
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$305,696
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Residential quarter Hanging Gardens Village
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,191
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Vista Mare
Residential quarter Vista Mare
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$158,317
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Residential quarter LOCUS EDREMIT
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$753,590
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
“About half of the transactions in North Cyprus remain unregistered.” Experts on the gulf between official figures and the real number of transactions
05.09.2023
“About half of the transactions in North Cyprus remain unregistered.” Experts on the gulf between official figures and the real number of transactions
Show all publications