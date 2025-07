Residential complex THE NEST

City: Kyrenia, Esentepe

Property Type: Apartment

Number of Bedrooms: Studio, 1+1, 1+1 Loft ,

2+1 Loft

Closed area: 49 m2, 63 m2, 71 m2 , 91 m2

Situation: will be completed on July 2027.

Starting Price: £99,000

Payment plan for 10 years: %40 down

payment, 84 months interest free installments.

Payment plan for 20 years: %35 down

payment, 65% in 20 years

PROJECT FEATURES

11 Blocks

• Studio, 1+1, 1+1 Loft, 2+1 Loft Roof terrace

for apartments on 1st floor

• Outdoor Swimming pool (310m2)

• Indoor swimming pool (80 m2) Turkish bath

(40 m2 )

• Sauna (40 m2)

• Gym(120 m2) Children’s

playground Mini basketball court

• THE NEST -Bar (100 m2 )

• Amazing green area