Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas

In Çatalköy, located at the point where the virgin nature meets the cool waves of the Mediterranean, 26 villas bearing the NorthernLAND signature are rising. In NorthernLAND Villas: Çatalköy, your door will open to the deep blue waters of the Mediterranean.

The Green, The Blue and The Luxury

Thanks to the magnificent location of Çatalköy, your life will be in harmony with green and blue, just like in the movies.

A Magnificent Town in the Mediterranean: Çatalköy

Çatalköy, a town located in the east of the center of Kyrenia and connected to Kyrenia, stands out with its location on the shores of the Mediterranean, its multicultural nature, modern structure and quiet life.

The Mediterranean Way of Luxury

NorthernLAND Villas: Çatalköy villas are equipped with state-of-the-art products and feature stylish and modern designs in every detail.

NorthernLAND Villas: Çatalköy offers you the Mediterranean version of luxury life. In this project, which includes 26 villas where the contemporary architecture of NorthernLAND meets the Mediterranean culture, the spacious living spaces you have always dreamed of await you with 4+1, 5+1, 6+1 options consisting of 269 m2 and 492 m2. Equipped with state-of-the-art products and featuring stylish and modern designs in every detail, you will experience the luxury life in the most beautiful spot of the Mediterranean, in perfect harmony with nature, mountains and sea.