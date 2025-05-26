  1. Realting.com
Residential complex ÇATALKÖY villas

Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
$1,09M
ID: 26648
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

  Country
    Northern Cyprus
  Region
    Girne District
  City
    Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  Town
    Agios Epiktitos

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  Parking

Exterior features:

  Swimming pool
  Fenced area

About the complex

In Çatalköy, located at the point where the virgin nature meets the cool waves of the Mediterranean, 26 villas bearing the NorthernLAND signature are rising. In NorthernLAND Villas: Çatalköy, your door will open to the deep blue waters of the Mediterranean.

The Green, The Blue and The Luxury

Thanks to the magnificent location of Çatalköy, your life will be in harmony with green and blue, just like in the movies.

A Magnificent Town in the Mediterranean: Çatalköy

Çatalköy, a town located in the east of the center of Kyrenia and connected to Kyrenia, stands out with its location on the shores of the Mediterranean, its multicultural nature, modern structure and quiet life.

The Mediterranean Way of Luxury

NorthernLAND Villas: Çatalköy villas are equipped with state-of-the-art products and feature stylish and modern designs in every detail.

NorthernLAND Villas: Çatalköy offers you the Mediterranean version of luxury life. In this project, which includes 26 villas where the contemporary architecture of NorthernLAND meets the Mediterranean culture, the spacious living spaces you have always dreamed of await you with 4+1, 5+1, 6+1 options consisting of 269 m2 and 492 m2. Equipped with state-of-the-art products and featuring stylish and modern designs in every detail, you will experience the luxury life in the most beautiful spot of the Mediterranean, in perfect harmony with nature, mountains and sea.

 

Location on the map

Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

