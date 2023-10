Trimithi, Northern Cyprus

from €323,729

92 m² 1

Completion date: 2025

ID: CP-680 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -1500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 92 m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: February 2025 FACILITIES: Kitchen Appliances Bosch Multi-split inverter air conditioning system Kitchen countertops Lapitec / Italstone (or similar) Automatic central generator system Swimming pool and children pool (330 m2) Green areas (2000m2) Landscape design Playground Waste Water Purification System Reinforced Concrete Underground Central Water Tank CCTV Camera System Barrier system IP intercom and door panel Central satellite TV Central Internet High quality laminate flooring in the kitchen, doors of melamine and acrylux, as well as steel sink Floors of high quality laminated parquet Natural marble on the balconies Ceramic tiles on the terraces Insulated aluminum with double glazing Built in closets in bedrooms Decorative false ceilings Wall mounted toilet with built-in cistern Washbasins with pedestal Flat shower enclosures and cabinets made of tempered glass Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour! About Cyprus/ Girne The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.