  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Sueno Arapkoy Villas

Sueno Arapkoy Villas

Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€1,15M
;
5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Girne
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€287,011
Residential quarter BELLAGIO RESIDENCE
Spathariko, Northern Cyprus
from
€129,653
Residential quarter Colesium Court
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€137,684
Residential quarter Rain
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
from
€154,895
Residential quarter Uzun 29
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€195,053
You are viewing
Sueno Arapkoy Villas
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€1,15M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt s sovremennoy arhitekturoy
Residential complex Novyy proekt s sovremennoy arhitekturoy
Northern Cyprus
from
€165,000
A new project with modern architecture near the center of Girne. There is a project near the beach with mountain and sea views ( Everything as I love 武 ⁇ ) This is a family complex without 1-2 bedroom apartments, where there are options with a garden of 100m2 and penthouses with a rooftop terrace of 128m2 😊  🌇 Apartment: 3 + 1 - 1st floor ( 117 m2 + open balcony 9 m2 + balcony closed 10 m2 + garden 100 m2 ) 💶 from 170,000 £ ( 12.1 million ₽ ) 🌇 Apartment: 3 + 1 - 2nd floor ( 117 m2 + balcony closed 13.4 m2 + garden 115 m2 + basement 4.3 m2 ) 💶 from 200,000 £ ( 14.2 million ₽ ) 🌇 Apartment: 3 + 1 apartment ( 118 m2 + open balcony 18 m2 + terrace 128 m2 ) 💶 from 165,000 £ ( 11.7 million ₽ ) SDACH - 2024 PAYMENT:  ▪ 安 Initial installment - 30% ▪ Ľ 30% – on receipt of keys ▪ Ľ 40% - for 2 years at 8% per annum Location: ▪ ĽKirenia, Chitalkyoy ▪ ĽWhite beach access 🔹 Infrastructure: Underground parking, Aboveground parking, pool, as well as the entire urban infrastructure nearby.
Residential quarter Velux
Residential quarter Velux
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€550,738
Completion date: 2025
Residential complex BLUE LAGUNA
Residential complex BLUE LAGUNA
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
from
€161,530
Completion date: 2023
LCD “ BLUE LAGUNA ” is a modern residential complex-exclusive, located in a picturesque corner of Northern Cyprus 150 meters from the sea! Located a few steps from a fully equipped, excellent sandy beach with breathtaking views of the sea and mountains. Fully equipped apartments surrounded by fragrant gardens and Aqua Club are a real decoration of Northern Cyprus. The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and all accessories, a well-built-in kitchen, cabinets in the bedrooms, and an air conditioning system is carried out. Complex infrastructure: water park ( area 400m2 ) pools of several species water sports, including inventory storage kids club sports zones, fitness center for both group classes and ind - relaxing spa Kids Aqua Club restaurants, bars, supermarkets, etc. Advantages of the complex: flexible payment plan  Initial construction fee of 30% and built 50% for all types of housing The deadline for the finished 24 months, for construction up to 72 months. guaranteed rental of 8% per annum to 3 years for certain types of housing. standard apartment package. design package at an additional cost.   The complex offers the following apartments: Studio two types of layouts. S-2: + niche, luxurious kitchen, bathroom, bathroom, double glazed windows, terrace. R-3 without a niche. 1 + 1 three types of layout. Included: lounge, 1 bedroom, luxurious kitchen, bathroom, bathroom, double glazed windows, terrace. 2 + 2 three types of layout. Includes: lounge, 2 bedrooms, luxurious kitchen, 2 bathrooms, 2 bathrooms, double glazed windows, terrace.   Ready-made housing payment plan: 50% - down payment 50% - interest-free installment for 24 months   Payment plan for housing under construction: 30% - down payment 70% - interest-free installments for up to 80 months, depending on the availability period and type of housing.  
Realting.com
Go