  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tranquility

Tranquility

Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€860,527
;
5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a co-working area, 250 meters from the sea, Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
from
€173,431
Residential quarter Hilly Elm
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€143,192
Apartment building 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Long Beach
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
€194,404
Residential quarter Deja Blue Sunset
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€361,421
Residential quarter Oasis
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
from
€126,211
You are viewing
Tranquility
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€860,527
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex BLUE LAGUNA
Residential complex BLUE LAGUNA
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
from
€161,530
Completion date: 2023
LCD “ BLUE LAGUNA ” is a modern residential complex-exclusive, located in a picturesque corner of Northern Cyprus 150 meters from the sea! Located a few steps from a fully equipped, excellent sandy beach with breathtaking views of the sea and mountains. Fully equipped apartments surrounded by fragrant gardens and Aqua Club are a real decoration of Northern Cyprus. The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and all accessories, a well-built-in kitchen, cabinets in the bedrooms, and an air conditioning system is carried out. Complex infrastructure: water park ( area 400m2 ) pools of several species water sports, including inventory storage kids club sports zones, fitness center for both group classes and ind - relaxing spa Kids Aqua Club restaurants, bars, supermarkets, etc. Advantages of the complex: flexible payment plan  Initial construction fee of 30% and built 50% for all types of housing The deadline for the finished 24 months, for construction up to 72 months. guaranteed rental of 8% per annum to 3 years for certain types of housing. standard apartment package. design package at an additional cost.   The complex offers the following apartments: Studio two types of layouts. S-2: + niche, luxurious kitchen, bathroom, bathroom, double glazed windows, terrace. R-3 without a niche. 1 + 1 three types of layout. Included: lounge, 1 bedroom, luxurious kitchen, bathroom, bathroom, double glazed windows, terrace. 2 + 2 three types of layout. Includes: lounge, 2 bedrooms, luxurious kitchen, 2 bathrooms, 2 bathrooms, double glazed windows, terrace.   Ready-made housing payment plan: 50% - down payment 50% - interest-free installment for 24 months   Payment plan for housing under construction: 30% - down payment 70% - interest-free installments for up to 80 months, depending on the availability period and type of housing.  
Residential quarter Deja Blue Eco-Wellness
Residential quarter Deja Blue Eco-Wellness
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
from
€975,264
Completion date: 2023
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€204,933
Area 105 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-638   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea -2000M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 105m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: March 2025   FACILITIES: Swimming pool  Garden   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi About: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Realting.com
Go