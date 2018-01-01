Tranquility

Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Completion date: 2023
LCD “ BLUE LAGUNA ” is a modern residential complex-exclusive,
located in a picturesque corner of Northern Cyprus 150 meters from the sea!
Located a few steps from a fully equipped, excellent sandy beach with breathtaking views of the sea and mountains. Fully equipped apartments surrounded by fragrant gardens and Aqua Club are a real decoration of Northern Cyprus.
The apartments are rented with a turnkey repair, a fully equipped bathroom with plumbing and all accessories, a well-built-in kitchen, cabinets in the bedrooms, and an air conditioning system is carried out.
Complex infrastructure:
water park ( area 400m2 )
pools of several species
water sports, including inventory storage
kids club
sports zones, fitness center for both group classes and ind -
relaxing spa
Kids Aqua Club
restaurants, bars, supermarkets, etc.
Advantages of the complex:
flexible payment plan
Initial construction fee of 30% and built 50% for all types of housing
The deadline for the finished 24 months, for construction up to 72 months.
guaranteed rental of 8% per annum to 3 years for certain types of housing.
standard apartment package.
design package at an additional cost.
The complex offers the following apartments:
Studio two types of layouts. S-2: + niche, luxurious kitchen, bathroom, bathroom, double glazed windows, terrace. R-3 without a niche.
1 + 1 three types of layout. Included: lounge, 1 bedroom, luxurious kitchen, bathroom, bathroom, double glazed windows, terrace.
2 + 2 three types of layout. Includes: lounge, 2 bedrooms, luxurious kitchen, 2 bathrooms, 2 bathrooms, double glazed windows, terrace.
Ready-made housing payment plan:
50% - down payment
50% - interest-free installment for 24 months
Payment plan for housing under construction:
30% - down payment
70% - interest-free installments for up to 80 months, depending on the availability period and type of housing.