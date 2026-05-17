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Lakefront Apartments for sale in Montenegro

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Podgorica
771
Herceg Novi
291
Risan
37
Zabljak
10
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Mrcevac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Mrcevac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/4
A rare full‑floor penthouse in Dumidran, Tivat — offering 85m² total area including 65m² int…
Price on request
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Property types in Montenegro

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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