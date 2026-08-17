Villas for sale in Municipality of Pylos and Nestoras, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Pylos and Nestor, Greece

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3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gialova, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gialova, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa in Gialova is the embodiment of modern comfort and elegance, located just 190 mete…
$1,64M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Pylos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pylos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Olive Garden Villas — Next Level Panorama Living Welcome to Olive Garden, a boutique proj…
$1,82M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Gialova, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Gialova, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
A 450 sq.m villa of unique architectual design is for sale in Cosmopolitan Gialova. The char…
$2,71M
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Properties features in Municipality of Pylos and Nestor, Greece

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