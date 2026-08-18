Villas for sale in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

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Villa in Kiato, Greece
Villa
Kiato, Greece
Area 190 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 190 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The villa consists of 4 b…
$684,930
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

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