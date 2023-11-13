Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Sikyona
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Laliotis, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 384 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€750,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Laliotis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Laliotis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 484 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€840,000

Properties features in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir