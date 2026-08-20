Villas for sale in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 384 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 384 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 484 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 484 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of o…
$861,917
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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