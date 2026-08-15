Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Nafplio, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Nafplio
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas in Municipal Unit of Nafplio, Greece

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 471 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 471 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 liv…
$2,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Nafplio, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go