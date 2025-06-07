Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Lefkimmi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Lefkimmi, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dragotina, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dragotina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 110 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The villa consists of 2 bedroom…
$626,060
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale dilapidated housing, a 2-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters on the is…
$85,372
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 70 square meters on the island of Corfu. The cotta…
$489,465
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dragotina, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dragotina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 2 bedroom…
$574,059
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 bedroom in Lefkimmi, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Lefkimmi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale are two houses with a total area of 125 square meters, located in Lefkimi, in the s…
$111,553
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 200 square meters on the island of Corfu. The grou…
$101,308
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 97 square meters on the island of Corfu. The cotta…
$102,446
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 140 square meters on the island of Corfu. The firs…
$375,636
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Vitalades, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Vitalades, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 150 square meters on the island of Corfu. The faci…
$449,625
Leave a request

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Lefkimmi, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go