Villas for sale in Kassopaia Municipal Unit, Greece

26 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 4 rooms
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 150 sq.m villa located in Katavolos, north-east of Corfu! The villa has two stor…
$2,51M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 188 square meters on the island of Corfu. The villa consists of 5…
$1,54M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of 3 b…
$1,09M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 90 square meters on the island of Corfu. The cotta…
$320,405
Villa 1 room in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 room
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa for sale on the island of Corfu.The villa is fully equipped with everything nee…
$3,34M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nissaki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 245 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a l…
$1,20M
Villa 1 bedroom in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Nissaki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/1
On the shore of the Ionian Sea in the western part of Greece, a luxury villa of 280 sq.m. is…
$3,66M
Villa 1 bedroom in Kalami, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kalami, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage of 100 square meters on the island of Corfu. The windows offer sea…
$377,620
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 3 …
$1,03M
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,46M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 153 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of 2 b…
$1,14M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a l…
$1,60M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nissaki, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 205 square meters on the island of Corfu. The firs…
$778,126
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 130 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a…
$463,443
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$1,46M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 153 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$1,08M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agnitsini, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agnitsini, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 164 square meters on the island of Corfu. The firs…
$251,747
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 130 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a…
$497,772
Villa 5 bedrooms in Agios Stefanos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Agios Stefanos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 188 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Villa consists of 5 bedroom…
$1,46M
Close
Villa 1 room in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 room
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury Villa of 250 sq.m for Sale – A Private Coastal Haven with Pool, Jacuzzi & Breathtakin…
$3,09M
Close
Villa 1 bedroom in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Nissaki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a magnificent villa on the island of Corfu in the western part of…
$3,20M
Villa 1 room in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 room
Nissaki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a luxurious villa of 250 sq.m with panoramic sea views in Barbati area, the north-…
$2,89M
Close
Villa 1 bedroom in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Katavolos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey villa of 150 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. From the windows you can see th…
$2,57M
Villa 1 bedroom in Nissaki, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Nissaki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
We bring to your attention a fantastic villa on the island of Corfu in the western part of G…
$3,20M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassiopi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassiopi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a l…
$1,60M
Villa 1 bedroom in Katavolos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Katavolos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a villa of 650 sq.m. with panormic sea views in the Agni area in the northeast o…
$13,62M
