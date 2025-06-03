Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Aegio
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Aegio, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Temeni, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Temeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale a 3-storey cottage of 160 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The ground floor consis…
$424,091
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Temeni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Temeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 60 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese. The c…
$285,007
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Temeni, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Temeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 191 square meters in the Western Peloponnese. The …
$513,013
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Aegio, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go