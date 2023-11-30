Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Saronikos
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Saronikos, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Villa 10 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Loutra Oreas Elenis, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ryto, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ryto, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The semi-basement consists…
€430,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Saronikos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir