Villas for sale in Municipality of Ilida, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Ilida, Greece

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Amaliada, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Amaliada, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 630 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 630 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 …
$5,31M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Ilida, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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