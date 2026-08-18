Villas for sale in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

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Villas in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

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2 properties total found
Villa in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Zakynthos 140 m² – 3,000 m² plot – 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms – 1/6 co-ownership for €…
$154,417
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of 12 high quality 2-storey houses for sale in Zakynthos FOR GOLDEN VISA 250 Fant…
$265,053
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Properties features in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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