Villas for sale in Zakynthos Municipal Unit, Greece

4 properties total found
Villa 9 rooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 9 rooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 300 m²
Luxury 300 sq.m. Villa with Pool and Sea View in ZakynthosJust 6 km from Zakynthos Town and …
$2,44M
Villa 1 bedroom in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a detached house of 200 sq.m. on a plot of 4700 sq.m. in the Varres area of Zakynth…
$342,009
Villa 11 bedrooms in Zakynthos, Greece
Villa 11 bedrooms
Zakynthos, Greece
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 550 sq.m. on the island of Zakynthos. The first floor consists of…
$3,65M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of 12 high quality 2-storey houses for sale in Zakynthos FOR GOLDEN VISA 250 Fant…
$265,053
