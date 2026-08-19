Villas for sale in Municipality of Lefkada, Greece

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Villas in Lefkada Municipality, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Ellomenos
3
Municipal Unit of Sfakiates
3
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8 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Perched on the hillside above the world-famous Kathisma Beach, this exceptional luxury villa…
$1,73M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Perched on the hillside above the world-famous Kathisma Beach, this exceptional luxury villa…
$1,71M
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International Property Alerts
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English
Villa in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Area 420 m²
For sale villa of 420 sq.meters on Islands. There are: solar panels for water heating, a f…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Area 656 m²
For sale villa of 656 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Villa has front layout has a wonderful se…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tsoukalades, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tsoukalades, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Basement consists of one bedroom…
$2,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Vlycho, Greece
Villa
Vlycho, Greece
Area 167 m²
For sale villa of 167 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. There are: air conditioning. Extras inc…
$2,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Perched on the hillside above the world-famous Kathisma Beach, this exceptional luxury villa…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Petros, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Petros, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached House for Sale, floor: Ground floor, 1st (2 Levels), in the area: Agios Petros - Le…
$582,630
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Properties features in Lefkada Municipality, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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