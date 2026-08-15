Villas for sale in Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini, Greece

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Villa 8 bedrooms in Myrsini, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Myrsini, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 400 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. Ground f…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Andravida and Kyllini, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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