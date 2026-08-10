Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Ermioni, Greece

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Villas in Municipal Unit of Ermioni, Greece

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5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thermisia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thermisia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Thermisia, Greece
Villa
Thermisia, Greece
Area 147 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 147 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The first floor consists …
$1,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 720 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Villa in Greece for Golden Visa Modern eco-friendly sea-view villa in the prestigious P…
$1,00M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa in Ermioni, Greece
Villa
Ermioni, Greece
Area 124 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 124 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The first floor consists …
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Ermioni, Greece
Villa
Ermioni, Greece
Area 348 m²
For sale under construction villa of 348 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Ermioni, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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