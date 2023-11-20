Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Ermioni
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Ermioni, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
€900,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Thermisia, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Thermisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
€1,50M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 203 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€1,000,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Thermisia, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Thermisia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€460,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€550,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Ermioni, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir