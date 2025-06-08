Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Vocha, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Vocha
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 135 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese. The …
$250,424
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 267 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 267 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Fr…
$478,082
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 296 square meters in the Eastern Peloponnese. The …
$569,145
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Floor -1/2
For sale 2-storey cottage of 400 sq.m. in the Eastern Peloponnese. The ground floor consists…
$910,633
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in Vrachati 190 sq.m on a plot of 730 sq.m. m. near the beach. This villa offer…
$377,052
