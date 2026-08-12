Villas for sale in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Aigialeia, Greece

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Egira, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Egira, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of on…
$776,944
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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