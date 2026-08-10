Villas for sale in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

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2 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 2
Tolo, Nafplio: Two-storey villa with pool – 1/6 ownership for €109,000! At owners.gr, wit…
$128,778
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 471 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 471 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 liv…
$2,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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