Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale dilapidated housing, 1-storey cottage with an area of 90 square meters on the Pelop…
$183,089
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
- Villa 143 sq.m plus 70sqm semi-basment - Unique aesthetics - Unrestricted panoramic mounta…
$324,527
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 280 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Th…
$715,190
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 165 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Th…
$297,519
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Assos - Lechaio, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go