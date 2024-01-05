Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Ierissos, Greece

Hotel 10 rooms in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 10 rooms
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Floor 3
Hotel for sale in Ammouliani, Stagiron - Akanthou of Chalkidiki for 850.000€ (Listing No KG1…
€850,000
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 740 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be l…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Hotel 6 rooms in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 6 rooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a 224sq.m., hotel located in a small picturesque village of Athos, halkidi…
Price on request
Hotel 1 room with sea view in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 5 400 m²
Number of floors 1
There is offered for sale an unfinished hotel on the seafront, on the third finger of Halkid…
Price on request
Commercial 1 room in Nea Roda, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale hotel complex situated on the seafront of the beautiful peninsula of Mount Athos, H…
€1,20M
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 250 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace, air condition…
€350,000
Commercial 1 room in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property of 150sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The property consis…
€150,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 220sq.m in Athos peninsula, Halkidiki. The building is divided in 2 floo…
€620,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Roda, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
A property of 2400sqm consisting a 400sqm hotel located outside of the city, next to the roa…
€1,30M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with first coastline in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with first coastline
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 540 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea opens…
€1,000,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view in Nautilus, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a mini Hotel of 160 sq m on aplot of 4000 sq m , in Athos, Chalkidiki. On the first…
€700,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Roda, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1200 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from th…
€900,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view in Ierissos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a residential complex on the first line to the sea in the area of Athos.The total a…
€4,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view in Ierissos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
On a plot of 7 150 sq.m. in the town of Ierissos, Athos Peninsula - Halkidiki, 4 cottages wi…
€1,10M
