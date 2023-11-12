UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
The municipality Nea Propontida
Commercial real estate in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece
Nea Moudania
Nea Moudania
12
Clear all
33 properties total found
Commercial real estate
Nea Potidea, Greece
22
14
1 200 m²
Property Code: HPS4162 - Building FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €1.150.000 . This 12…
€1,15M
Recommend
Hotel 70 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nea Potidea, Greece
70
4 500 m²
-1
Nea Potidaia SALE Hotel 70 Rooms, 70 Bath 70 WC Area: 4500 m2,, Need for repair, Elevator, P…
€8,00M
Recommend
Hotel 70 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
70
70
4 500 m²
Property Code: HPS3472 - Hotel FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €8.000.000 . This 4500 …
€8,00M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Portes, Greece
1
1 200 m²
1
For sale a complex of townhouses with a total area of 1200 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula. …
€1,15M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Portes, Greece
1
54 m²
1
For sale business of 54 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
€80,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Moudania, Greece
1
480 m²
1
For sale business of 480 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€540,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
1
430 m²
1
For sale hotel of 430 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
€590,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Portes, Greece
1
400 m²
1
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be l…
€630,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
1
835 m²
2
For sale a two-storey building in the resort village on the peninsula of Kassandra. The area…
€470,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Portaria, Greece
1
356 m²
1
For sale business of 356 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€420,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 bedroom with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Portes, Greece
4
3
430 m²
1
For sale business of 430 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea, …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agios Mamas, Greece
1
548 m²
1
For sale business of 548 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€500,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Dionysiou, Greece
1
820 m²
1
For sale business of 820 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€500,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Dionysiou, Greece
1
360 m²
1
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€400,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Dionysiou, Greece
1
900 m²
1
For sale business of 900 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is air conditioning. The owners will…
€900,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Mamas, Greece
1
700 m²
1
For sale business of 700 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Portaria, Greece
1
165 m²
1
Available for sale occupational spaces of 75 and 90 sq m. The second is rented at the moment…
€260,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
1
353 m²
1
Industrial warehouse with two WC
€86,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Nea Moudania, Greece
1
1 072 m²
1
For sale business of 1072 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the city opens up from the wind…
€1,50M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
1
330 m²
1
The complex consists of: 2 ground floor apartments, 1 bedroom, S/KWC, 53 sq. m. each / 1 fir…
€420,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
1
35 m²
1
The shop is located on a main road near the beach of Nea Potidea. It is in a prime location,…
€74,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
1
1 000 m²
1
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the…
€210,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agios Mamas, Greece
1
1 050 m²
1
For sale business of 1050 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€680,000
Recommend
Commercial 3 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Moudania olive groves, Greece
3
1
400 m²
1
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€450,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Moudania, Greece
1
70 m²
1
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
€220,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Moudania, Greece
1
350 m²
1
For sale business of 350 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€650,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Portes, Greece
1
144 m²
1
For sale a 90 sqm commercial space, located in a central road. The commercial space consists…
€180,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Moudania olive groves, Greece
1
600 m²
1
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is air conditioning. The owners will…
€870,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
1
510 m²
1
For sale business of 510 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
€2,50M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
1
360 m²
1
For sale a building of 360 sq.m built on a plot of 2500 sq m. The building consists of 5 mai…
€850,000
Recommend
