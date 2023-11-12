Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

Commercial real estate in Nea Potidea, Greece
Commercial real estate
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 22
Bathrooms count 14
Area 1 200 m²
Property Code: HPS4162 - Building FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €1.150.000 . This 12…
€1,15M
Hotel 70 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 70 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 70
Area 4 500 m²
Floor -1
Nea Potidaia SALE Hotel 70 Rooms, 70 Bath 70 WC Area: 4500 m2,, Need for repair, Elevator, P…
€8,00M
Hotel 70 bedrooms in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 70 bedrooms
Nea Potidea, Greece
Bedrooms 70
Bathrooms count 70
Area 4 500 m²
Property Code: HPS3472 - Hotel FOR SALE in Moudania Nea Potidaia for €8.000.000 . This 4500 …
€8,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Portes, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Portes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a complex of townhouses with a total area of 1200 sq.m on the Kassandra Peninsula. …
€1,15M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Portes, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Portes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 54 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
€80,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Moudania, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 480 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€540,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 430 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
€590,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Portes, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Portes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be l…
€630,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 835 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a two-storey building in the resort village on the peninsula of Kassandra. The area…
€470,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Portaria, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 356 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€420,000
Commercial 1 bedroom with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Portes, Greece
Commercial 1 bedroom with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Portes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 430 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A magnificent view of the sea, …
€1,000,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Agios Mamas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 548 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€500,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Dionysiou, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Dionysiou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 820 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 820 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€500,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Dionysiou, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Dionysiou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€400,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Dionysiou, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Dionysiou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 900 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is air conditioning. The owners will…
€900,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Agios Mamas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 700 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
€1,000,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Portaria, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for sale occupational spaces of 75 and 90 sq m. The second is rented at the moment…
€260,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 353 m²
Number of floors 1
Industrial warehouse with two WC
€86,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Nea Moudania, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 072 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1072 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the city opens up from the wind…
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
The complex consists of: 2 ground floor apartments, 1 bedroom, S/KWC, 53 sq. m. each / 1 fir…
€420,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
The shop is located on a main road near the beach of Nea Potidea. It is in a prime location,…
€74,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1000 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the…
€210,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Agios Mamas, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 050 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1050 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
€680,000
Commercial 3 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€450,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Moudania, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture wi…
€220,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Moudania, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 350 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€650,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Portes, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Portes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 90 sqm commercial space, located in a central road. The commercial space consists…
€180,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There is air conditioning. The owners will…
€870,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 510 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
€2,50M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a building of 360 sq.m built on a plot of 2500 sq m. The building consists of 5 mai…
€850,000

