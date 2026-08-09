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Сommercial properties in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Corinth
3
6 properties total found
Commercial property in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Commercial property
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Prime ground-floor commercial property of 184 sq.m. for sale in the highly sought-after coas…
$285,677
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 460 m² in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Hotel 1 460 m²
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 18
Area 1 460 m²
For sale hotel of 1460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 3 levels. Sem…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Commercial property 270 m² in Assos, Greece
Commercial property 270 m²
Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 270 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties  -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 270 Sq.m., 9 Bedrooms,…
$524,414
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TekceTekce
HOTEL FOR SALE in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
HOTEL FOR SALE
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
Complex of fifteen autonomous apartments for rent very close to the sea. The apartments are …
$938,794
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial property 135 m² in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Commercial property 135 m²
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Property Code: 581758 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Loutraki-Perachora Isthmia for €350.000 . Thi…
$438,713
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Commercial property 135 m² in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Commercial property 135 m²
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Property Code: 581755 - House FOR SALE in Loutraki-Perachora Isthmia for €450.000 . This 135…
$438,713
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