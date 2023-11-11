Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
€850,000
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 730 m²
Number of floors 1
€2,50M
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Toroni, Greece
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Toroni, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 1 200 m²
Floor -1
Center SALE Hotel 30 Rooms, 30 Living Room 30 Kitchen 30 Bathroom Area: 1200 m2, 3 Levels, E…
€4,00M
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 710 m²
Floor -1
Metamorfosi SALE Hotel 11 Rooms, 11 Kitchen 11 Bathroom 12 WC Area: 710 m2, 2 Levels, Not Im…
€2,50M
Hotel 30 bedrooms in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 30 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
Bedrooms 30
Bathrooms count 30
Area 1 200 m²
Property Code: HPS3789 - Hotel FOR SALE in Toroni Center for €4.000.000 . This 1200 sq. m. f…
€4,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Floor -1
€580,000
Hotel 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design
Sykia, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 240 m²
Floor 1
4 maisonettes are located on the beach of Toroni, Halkidiki, on the seashore. They were bui…
€590,000
Hotel 17 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 17 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 540 m²
Floor -1
€2,50M
Hotel 19 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 19 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 19
Area 1 000 m²
Floor -1
€4,00M
Hotel 38 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 38 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 38
Area 1 400 m²
Floor -1
€3,80M
Hotel with swimming pool, with garden in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel with swimming pool, with garden
Nikiti, Greece
Area 220 m²
Floor -1
€850,000
Hotel 25 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 25 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 25
Area 1 183 m²
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE Hotel 25 Rooms, 25 WC Area: 698 m2, 4 Levels, New Building, Garden, Pool, View, …
€5,00M
Hotel 21 bedroom with parking, with air conditioning, with garden in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 21 bedroom with parking, with air conditioning, with garden
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 21
Area 890 m²
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE Hotel 21 Rooms, 21 WC Area: 960 m2, 3 Levels, After repair, Parking, Warehouse, …
€1,65M
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 11
Area 510 m²
Floor -1
Nikiti SALE Hotel 11 Rooms, 9 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 510 m2, 3 Levels, New Building, Elevator, …
€1,70M
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 9
Area 510 m²
Property Code: HPS3249 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €1.700.000 . This 510 sq. m. …
€1,70M
Hotel 21 bedroom in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 21 bedroom
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 21
Bathrooms count 21
Area 890 m²
Property Code: HPS3236 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €1.650.000 . This 890 sq. m. …
€1,65M
Hotel 25 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 25 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 25
Bathrooms count 25
Area 1 183 m²
Property Code: HPS3139 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €5.000.000 . This 1183 sq. m.…
€5,00M
Hotel 7 bathrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 7 bathrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bathrooms count 7
Area 220 m²
Property Code: HPS2528 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €850.000 . This 220 sq. m. H…
€850,000
Hotel 38 bedrooms in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 38 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 38
Area 1 400 m²
Property Code: HPS496 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Neos Marmaras for €3.800.000 . This 1400 …
€3,80M
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 710 m²
Property Code: HPS488 - Hotel FOR SALE in Ormilia Metamorfosi for €2.500.000 . This 710 sq. …
€2,50M
Hotel 17 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 17
Area 540 m²
Property Code: HPS270 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €2.500.000 . This 540 sq. m. …
€2,50M
Hotel 19 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 19
Bathrooms count 19
Area 1 000 m²
Property Code: HPS272 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €4.000.000 . This 1000 sq. m. …
€4,00M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Property Code: HPS209 - Hotel FOR SALE in Sithonia Center for €580.000. This 240 sq. m. Hote…
€580,000
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Sykia, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Sykia, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 240 m²
Property Code: HPS225 - Hotel FOR SALE in Toroni Center for €590.000 . This 240 sq. m. Hote…
€590,000
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
Mini-hotel for sale in one of the most popular resort towns in Sithonia. The building consis…
€480,000
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings in Nikiti, Greece
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. There are solar panels for water…
€900,000
Hotel 15 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Neos Marmaras, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 640 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. A view of …
€950,000
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 529 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 529 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€2,30M
Hotel 25 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 25 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 25
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 260 m²
The hotel under construction is located in a popular Nikiti village only 50 meters to nice p…
€5,00M
Hotel 16 bedrooms with patio in Nikiti, Greece
Hotel 16 bedrooms with patio
Nikiti, Greece
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 16
The hotel is located in Ag. Barbara Beach in Nikiti village. The hotel consist of 2 separate…
€2,10M

