  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Piraeus
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece

Piraeus
3
4 properties total found
Investment 470 m² in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Investment 470 m²
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 3
excellent building in prime location, Kastella, Piraeus , Attica Greece, consisting of groun…
$1,83M
Hotel 4 000 m² in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Hotel 4 000 m²
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 4 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 4000 sq.meters in Athens. The hotel has one level. The owners will be leav…
$23,04M
Commercial property 100 m² in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial property 100 m²
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
tz -38 commercial The T-Z 38 project is located in a piraeus, at the junction of the regi…
$271,413
Commercial property 4 569 m² in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Commercial property 4 569 m²
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bathrooms count 2
Area 4 569 m²
This is a multi-storey commercial building in a 1,465.20 sq.m. corner plot in Tavros, Athens…
$2,11M
